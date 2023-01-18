Defense Minister, Ukrainian ambassador meet in the wake of Kyiv helicopter crash

Minister of National Defense Angel Tilvar met on Wednesday at the ministry headquarters with Ukrainian ambassador to Romania Ihor Prokopchuk, with talks focusing on current aspects regarding the security situation, as well as on Romania's multidimensional support for Ukraine, told Agerpres.

The defense minister reiterated Romania's firm position regarding the importance of the continuation of international support to Ukraine as long as it will be necessary, the Press Office of the National Defense Ministry informs.

Minister Tilvar condemned the indiscriminate strikes on civilian infrastructure by the Russian Federation's forces, mentioning the January 15 tragic event in the city of Dnipro that resulted in a large number of civilian victims.

Also, the Romanian official reiterated the importance of maintaining a constant dialogue between Romania and Ukraine's Defense Ministries, expressing the openness of the Romanian side to continuing discussions on the complex security and defense issues in the Black Sea region.

In the wake of the tragic helicopter incident occurred near Kyiv this morning, Minister Angel Tilvar offered condolences to the Ukrainian government and people on the death of Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and of others on board the aircraft and on the ground, the Defense Ministry said.

The helicopter carrying Ukrainian Minister of the Interior Denys Monastyrsky and several other senior officials was heading towards the front line when it crashed beside a kindergarten in Brovary city, near Kyiv, causing a fire at the site. 18 people were killed and 29 were injured on the ground, including 15 children. There were nine people on board the helicopter, including the minister, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin, and the Interior Ministry's Secretary of State Yuriy Lubkovych.