DefMin Ciuca and Japanese Ambassador Noda discuss developing cooperation in defence area

The development of the bilateral cooperation in the defence area between Romania and Japan has been discussed on Thursday by National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Japanese Ambassador in Bucharest Hitoshi Noda.

According to a release of the National Defence Ministry (MApN) sent to AGERPRES, on this occasion, Minister Ciuca thanked the Japanese Ambassador for the interest granted to the MApN, "especially in the context of the increasingly complicated security situation."

Furthermore, he confirmed the participation of a MApN representative in the first bilateral dialogue, which would take place in the beginning of December, in Tokyo, which aims to identify the shared interest areas, which would be the basis for initiating the negotiation of a bilateral agreement in the defence area.

"We jointly appreciated the importance of maintaining a constant level of bilateral political-military dialogue, taking into account the developments of the international security environment," the Minister mentioned at the end of the meeting, which was held at the MApN headquarters.