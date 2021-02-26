DefMin Ciuca, head of Polish National Security Bureau discuss coordination under NATO

Minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca on Friday welcomed, at the Ministry headquarters, the head of the National Security Bureau of the Republic of Poland, Pawel Soloch, who is currently paying a working visit to Romania.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, the two officials had a timely discussion on the current state of bilateral cooperation and its development prospects, in the context of the good relations existing between Romania and Poland, within the framework offered by the Strategic Partnership between the two countries. They also discussed topics related to the NATO and EU agenda, in order to harmonize the two countries' respective standpoints.

The meeting "represented a good opportunity to address security issues on the Alliance's eastern flank, in the context of an increasingly unstable and unpredictable security environment," the Ministry of National Defence said in the press release.The Secretary of State for Defence Policy, Planning and International Relations, Simona Cojocaru, also attended in the meeting.