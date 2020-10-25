DefMin Ciuca: MApN staff serious work justifies Romanians' confidence in Army

National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that the serious work of the National Defence Ministry (MApN) staff, their loyalty to the country and national values, the courage of assuming missions and duties explain and fully justify the confidence the Romanian Army enjoys.

He participated on Sunday in the ceremony carried out on the occasion of the Romanian Army Day at the Unknown Hero Monument in Carol I Park."The serious work of each of the women and men making up the National Defence Ministry staff, the loyalty to the country and national values proved by each, the courage of assuming missions and duties, even in difficult contexts, all these explain and fully justify the Romanians' confidence in the Romanian Army. Today, the special context caused by the COVID-19 pandemic cannot prevent us from celebrating the Romanian Army Day, show our appreciation for the Romanian Army staff, military and civilians as well. Today is but one of the occasions when we acknowledge and appreciate their tireless activity to the service of the country and the citizen. At the same time, we mustn't forget that October 25 is also a symbol of the sacrifice of all Romanians for defending the national entity in the toughest times of history, for the independence and integrity of our country," Ciuca said.According to the Minister, veterans, whom he send thoughts of "special appreciation," are "life models" for today's and tomorrow's generations."Unfortunately, four of our servicemen were injured in Afghanistan a few days ago. (...) The good piece of news is that they are all out of danger. I have personally talked to each one of them, as well as with the commander of the battalion to make sure they have all the treatment and recovery conditions. We wish them fast recovery. We must honour the past, but also look towards the future and we are taking a look with confidence also because we have in front of us these military youth, tomorrow's doctors, who are taking their oath to the country today. A period full of challenges lies before them, but as the doctor profession, especially that of military doctor, is a vocational one, I am positive they will successfully deal with it," Ciuca added.He stressed the "most important" resource the Romanian Army has at its disposal is the human one. "We must prepare the new generation with today's resources and vision to manage tomorrow's challenges. We invest in the future and here it is important that we understand that the human resource and the sturdy endowment in military technology go hand in hand and we must have coherent, coordinated and in sync endowment and training programmes," the Defence Minister explained.