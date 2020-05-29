DefMin Ciuca: Romanian Special Forces have had evolution that makes us proud

On Friday, Minister of National Defense Nicolae Ciuca presented to the Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, the Command of the Special Operations Forces in Targu Mures, emphasizing that the Romanian special forces have had a commendable evolution.

"I chose to be part of the team that came, today, to Targu Mures to also present to the Prime Minister the activities that take place within the Ministry of National Defense on a very important component, a capability that was born and developed in Targu Mures. We are talking about the Special Forces, which over time have had an evolution to makes us proud of everything that has been accomplished. Thus, two years ago it was decided, at the time, that the Special Operations Brigade would take on a larger scale and new roles and become the Special Operations Forces Command. As such, today we are paying this structure a visit as well, thus being able to see on the spot everything that has been achieved and what the future projects are so that the capability reaches the level of relevance and the objectives assumed at the level of the Government's and the country's leadership, so that the Romanian Army be able to fulfill its missions," declared Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

On Friday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban paid a visit to the Special Operations Forces Command in Targu Mures (northwest of Bucharest), on which occasion he attended a demonstration exercise with the service weaponry, being presented with the training facilities, as well.