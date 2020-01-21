DefMin Ciuca, Spanish ambassador Larrotcha on allied presence on NATO's eastern flank

The allied presence on NATO's eastern flank was addressed on Tuesday by National Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca at his meeting with the Ambassador of Spain to Romania, Manuel Larrotcha, a ministry's release sent to AGERPRES reads.

The two dignitaries talked about the stage of the Romanian-Spanish cooperation relationship in defence, alongside current security topics on the North-Atlantic Alliance's agenda, with an accent on the implementation of the allied measures to ensure its presence on the eastern flank, in the context of last year's NATO London meeting.

The Defence minister thanked the Spanish ambassador for the latter's country contribution to the strengthening of the eastern flank by the participation in the Craiova-based MNDSE Command, the Craiova-based MNDSE Brigade, the NATO Force Integration Units (NFIU), the participation of the Spanish Royal Navy in activities and exercises at the Black Sea, at the same time expressing the need to fully implement the allied measures for ensuring the Alliance's coherent response to the existing challenges and threats.

Ciuca also stressed our country's commitment within the efforts to project stability beyond the allied borders, and to counter terrorism, in the spirit of NATO's omnidirectional approach.