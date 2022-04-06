DefMin Dincu discusses Black Sea security situation with European officials

National Defense Minister Vasile Dincu had a working meeting on Tuesday at the Ministry headquarters with the chairman of the French Senate's Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces Christian Cambon, with the two tackling the Black Sea security situation in the context of the Ukraine war, a release informs, Agerpres repots.

The two officials also referred to the allied decisions and measures adopted at the recent NATO summit aimed at strengthening the allied deterrence and defense posture, as well as to intra-EU and bilateral cooperation.Vasile Dincu voiced appreciation for France's decision to assume the role of framework nation for the multinational battlegroup in Romania and thanked France for its substantial commitment to consolidating the allied presence on NATO's eastern flank.On the same day, Vasile Dincu met with the ambassadors of Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania and the deputies of Finland and Norway's diplomatic missions, with whom he had "a wide-ranging discussion about the security challenges facing the European states and the impact of Russia's aggression on the European security architecture."