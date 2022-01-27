DefMin Dincu says Romania's strategic reserve, designed for several thousand possible refugees

Romania is currently planning a strategic reserve that includes an important stock of places where thousands of potential refugees could be housed, National Defense Minister Vasile Dincu told private television broadcaster Antena3 on Wednesday evening.

The answer came in reply to a question about Romania's accommodation capacity and the number of refugees that our country could shelter, in the event of an armed conflict between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

"At the moment there is a fairly significant stock, so to speak, of places where we could house thousands of possible refugees. Obviously we also have a reserve area where we could multiply or bring three, four times more places, even up to tens of thousand. So far, the strategic reserve we have is for a few thousand possible refugees, for food, for good living conditions, and obviously we can bring in more things. We will be able to prove, if this happens, we do not want it to happen, but if it does, we will be able to show our NATO partners that we are ready, at least if we do not have an endowment as we would like, at the last level, we have very good management of our capacities in these fields, of the defensive preparation for the conflict," said Vasile Dincu.