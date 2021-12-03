DefMin Dincu: We should all stand in solidarity with people with disabilities

Defence Minister Vasile Dincu on Friday called for the entire society to stand in more solidarity with children and adults with disabilities, adding that associations and organisations involved in such activities, such as CONIL and INVICTUS, are an example to follow, agerpres reports.

Dincu and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca attended the "Winner on the home front" event at the Steaua Sports compound dedicated to the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

"This is a special day to our society; it should be a special day to all of us, because the struggle of people with disabilities to wake up every morning to cope with every day is an example and a value that we should all cherish. Many times, those who have been unfortunate enough to have disabilities are stronger than we are; they have much better qualities than the rest of us who have had the good fortune to be born with the most important senses intact. We are living in a period when people are discouraged, when people do not feel a common sense of the community, when young people are demotivated," said Dincu.He called for solidarity, citing those involved in supporting children with disabilities as examples."I want to mention the example that these people set, I mean not only the CONIL Center, but also to the soldiers from INVICTUS and our fighters from the Steaua Club. The example that these people give can be a source of inspiration, we should all stand more in solidarity, and I am glad that the Romanian Army proves once again that it is not only the armed arm of the homeland, but also part of the soul of the Romanians. The example set by the INVICTUS soldiers who have managed to adopt these children and by these associations is a very special one," said Dincu.He pointed out that "resilience is a fashionable word, but one that has several meanings.""One of the meanings is that of resistance, which we all understand, but the meaning that comes from the Anglo-Saxon culture comes from a Latin verb that means to take a step forward. It's not just about resisting crises and social problems that is important, but also to be able to rebuild yourself and move forward, take a step forward. That is the example of resilience that these children, the people who care for them, and our soldiers at INVICTUS are giving us," said Dincu.The minister said he was pleased that the name of the government he was part of would be linked to "the completion of humanitarian legislation that is normal for the 21st century.""And, I hope we can carry it out not only by promoting a law, but also by convincing the public, the authorities to fully respect this law, because this is already something else," Dincu said.At the end of his speech to the children with disabilities in attendance, Dincu recited the poem "Invictus" by William Henley."As rulers, we will have to do more and we promise you that," Dincu concluded.The event, organised by the CONIL Association, attended by the defence minister, the sports minister, members of INVICTUS Romania and athletes of the Steaua Club, was designed to raise funds for the therapy and treatment of children with autism or other disabilities.