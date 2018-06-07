DefMin Fifor evokes in Brussels need for strategic approach of forward presence on Eastern Flank

Minister Mihai Fifor evoked, on the first day of the NATO Defense Ministers' meeting in Brussels, the importance of fully implementing the decisions made within the alliance, referring in particular to the need for a coherent approach , at strategic level, of the forward presence on the entire eastern flank, including in the Black Sea region, from the perspective of planning, training, unfolding of drills and exercising command.

"In the outlook of the July Summit, Minister Mihai Fifor evoked the importance of fully implementing the decisions made within the Alliance, referring in particular to the necessity of a coherent strategic approach of the forward presence on the entire eastern flank, including in the Black Sea region, from the perspective of planning, training, unfolding of drills and exercising command," the release reads.Another topic on the agenda was also the fair burden-sharing in terms of NATO spending on defense, capabilities and contributions to the Alliance's operations and missions."On this occasion, Minister Fifor highlighted Romania's significant contributions to the joint effort to maintain solidarity and transatlantic unity on all three levels of effort," mentions the quoted source.During the meeting, in the context of stability planning - another major dimension in the adaptation process of the Alliance, the Romanian defense minister evoked the need to use the newly created mechanisms, including for the partners in Eastern Europe and the Western Balkans."During the discussions on NATO's efforts to increase the defense and training capabilities of the Iraqi Security Forces, the Romanian minister emphasized the importance of the support subsumed to the stability projection, which the Alliance can give, and voiced the belief that this objective will be implemented following a favorable decision at the NATO Summit on July 11-12," the same press release informs.On the sidelines of the Brussels Ministerial Conference, Fifor attended the meeting of the defense ministers from the states contributing to the Framework Nation Concept, chaired by his German counterpart Ursula von der Leyen."In the context, the minister of defense reaffirmed Romania's commitment to developing the military capabilities necessary to the Alliance for carrying out NATO missions and operations and expressed the importance of ensuring the interoperability of the allied forces," the release says.