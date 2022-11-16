 
     
DefMin Tilvar attending South Eastern Europe Defence Ministerial meeting

Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu
Angel Tîlvăr

Romania's Defence Minister Angel Tilvar is attending, November 16-17, a meeting of the South Eastern Europe Defence Ministerial (SEDM) organisation in Sofia, under the SEDM Bulgarian chairmanship, told Agerpres.

According to the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN), the meeting covers projects carried out under the aegis of SEDM, with emphasis on the operational component of the initiative - the South-Eastern Europe Brigade and its participation in international peace missions and NATO multinational exercises.

