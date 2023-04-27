DefMin Tilvar: Bucharest 9 Format proved its relevance, including for transatlantic coordination

The Bucharest 9 (B9) Format proved its relevance, including for the transatlantic coordination and allied unity, especially in the current security context, Romanian National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar stated on Wednesday, according to the National Defence Ministry (MApN) press release.

He co-chaired, alongside his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak, the Meeting of Defence ministers in the Bucharest 9 Format, which took place in Warsaw.

"The B9 format continues to prove its relevance and added value, being an important platform for the permanent consultation of allies on the Eastern Flank of NATO," minister Tilvar stated, as quoted in the MApN press release.

Within the meeting, there have been tackled aspects related to the current security challenges generated by the latest developments of the war in Ukraine and the implications at regional and Euro-Atlantic level, the further international support for Ukraine, the assessment of the implementation of decisions passed at the Summit in Madrid regarding the deterrence and defence posture on the Eastern Flank, as well as the preparations of the Summit in Vilnius, on 11 June.

"In Vilnius, the measures to strengthen the defence and deterrence on the Eastern Flank, from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea must be continued, the necessity to continue strengthening the allied presence on the Eastern Flank, as well as highlighted the importance of increasing the allied response capability," the Romanian official highlighted.

Moreover, the National Defence minister mentioned the need to implement the decisions of the NATO Summit in Madrid, especially in areas regarding the Black Sea security, a region of strategic importance for the Alliance, as well as the need to continue coordinating NATO- EU endeavors to support Ukraine and partners in the region.

"We believe that it's paramount to continue the support of the most exposed partners in the region to the hybrid actions of the Russian Federation, such as the Republic of Moldova, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the dimension of resilience and development of the defence capabilities," minister Tilvar emphasized.

At the end of the meeting, the Romanian Defence minister reiterated the relevance of discussions in the B9 format for synchronizing the perceptions of eastern allies and strategic partners regarding the security developments on the Eastern Flank and ensuring an adequate response to them. Furthermore, he underscored the strong message regarding the unity and solidarity which is conveyed by the presence of NATO forces on the allies territory on the Eastern Flank, as well as further strengthening the allied deterrence and defence posture.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Ben Wallace, and NATO Assistant Secretary General for Operations Thomas Goffus, who had an intervention through videoconference. AGERPRES