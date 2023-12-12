DefMin Tilvar: Defense budget to be 2.5pct of GDP also in 2024

The minister of national defense, Angel Tilvar, declared on Tuesday, during the meeting with the defense attachés accredited in our country, that in 2024 Romania's defense budget will be 2.5 percent of GDP, "approximately 40 percent to be used for the purchase of hardware".

During the meeting in Bucharest, the minister also reviewed the international missions and operations in which the forces of the Romanian Army are involved.

Angel Tilvar thanked the military attachés for their work in 2023 and expressed hope for an equally fruitful cooperation during the next year, in support of the mutual security interests of our countries.

The Defense official appreciated the excellent relations between NATO and EU partners, especially in the context of the Russian Federation's war of aggression in Ukraine, and exemplified through the decision of Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey to develop an operative group that will work together against the threat of floating mines from the Black Sea.

"At the same time, the minister of national defense declared that the allies' support for Ukraine remains extremely important and assured that Romania will continue to do so," a release informed.

In the end, the minister of national defense asked the attachés to convey to their counterparts from the countries they represent "the appreciation and gratitude for the work done together in 2023 and the openness to strengthening cooperation in 2024".

The activity is part of the series of annual meetings of representatives of the Defense Ministry's leadership with foreign defense attachés and aims to intensify military cooperation with the states with which Romania maintains diplomatic relations.