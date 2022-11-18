DefMin Tilvar: Military pensions are occupational pensions

Military pensions are occupational pensions, stated the Minister of Defense, Angel Tilvar, who emphasized that he wishes that, following the discussions held with representatives of the European Commission on the subject of pension reform in Romania, assumed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), this status not to be changed.

He was asked if military pensions are special or occupational pensions, in the context of the assumption by Romania through the PNRR of the milestone regarding pension reform, Agerpres informs.

"They are occupational and the discussions with the European Commission do not represent an extraordinary thing, this is how it is done, it is a way of working between the member countries and the Commission. From what I can tell you, this milestone 215 should take into account or the way we are reporting should also take into account the World Bank's report which affirms the fact that these pensions are not special. We very much want the discussions that Minister Bolos announced today to materialize in an acceptable version for us. As far as I am concerned, I have no doubt that military pensions will remain occupational pensions," Angel Tilvar said on Digi24.

He added that his message to the Romanian servicemen is the one mentioned, when asked what he conveys to them on the subject of pensions.

"I convey exactly this, taking into account the context in which we find ourselves, taking into account the experience of other states, they do not have to fear that this status will be changed. And I am sure that the Romanian state has the resources of persuasion and the necessary arguments that to lead in the direction we want," declared Tilvar.

He also specified that on the subject of military pensions there are discussions between experts from Defense Ministry (MApN) and those from the Ministry of Labour, asked what is the national strategy for fulfilling the milestone regarding the pension reform.