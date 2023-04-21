DefMin Tilvar: President Putin's plan to divide the Euro-Atlantic community has failed

Russian President Vladimir Putin's plan to divide the Euro-Atlantic community has failed, Romania's Defence Minister Angel Tilvar said on Friday, adding that support for Ukraine will continue as long as it takes.

Tilvar and Romania's Chief of Defence Daniel Petrescu attended a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group for Ukraine in Ramstein, Germany, according to the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN), told Agerpres.

"This unity is constantly tested and I would like to highlight that it was also demonstrated by the numerous participation of the states, both in person and virtually, in the first edition of the Black Sea Security Conference under the umbrella of the Crimea International Platform, an event that I hosted in Bucharest together with my colleague, the Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, and our Ukrainian counterparts Oleksii Reznikov and Dmytro Kuleba. It is very clear now that President Putin's plan to divide us has failed," said Tilvar.

He also mentioned Romania's support for Ukraine's right to self-defence and highlighted the need for continued international support as long as it takes.

Tilvar also advocated for need to support the countries in the Black Sea area exposed to hybrid threats, cyber-attacks and the propaganda and disinformation of the Russian Federation, such as Moldova and Georgia.

According to MApN, the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, an initiative that will soon turn one, "has showed, both at the practical and conceptual level, the unity of more than 50 democratic states and international organisations in supporting Ukraine, a nation determined to protect its internationally recognised borders, in the face of a brutal and unprovoked invasion."

The initiative launched by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin continues to provide Ukraine with the necessary international support to face multiple and heterogeneous crises, including humanitarian and energy, 422 days after the beginning of the Russian Federation's war of aggression, which changed the paradigm of security in the Black Sea region, generating multiple challenges for the international security system, according to MApN.