DefMin Tilvar: System cannot absorb shock of immediate departure of servicemen who meet retirement conditions

The Minister of National Defence, Angel Tilvar, declared on Monday, in eastern Focsani, that the system cannot absorb the shock of the departure in a short period of time of the servicemen who, at this moment, meet the conditions for retirement and that is why the Ministry of Defense advocates for solutions that ensure the long-term sustainability of the pension system.

He emphasized that the ultra-modern equipment purchased in recent years for the modernization of the Romanian Army must be operated by competent and experienced people.

"We have been running for several years, based on consistent and predictable annual allocations for the Defense budget, an ambitious endowment program which, without fear of exaggeration, can be considered the most important modernization stage of the Romanian Army in its entire history. The results can already be seen. State-of-the-art technology starts to equip our military units, including here in Focsani. But at the same time, the security context forces us to ensure predictability to the most important of our resources: the people in uniform. The ultra-modern technology that they received or that will arrive in the coming years will not be able to ensure the credible defense that Romania deserves without the people who will operate it. Among the essential elements that can ensure national resilience in the short, medium and long term, as the National Recovery and Resilience Plan also envisages, there are a robust, credible and efficient national defense system. Based on these discussions, we cannot risk considering, for example, the more than 7,000 troops from the Ministry of National Defense alone, who meet the conditions for moving into reserve on the current retirement system, that their only solution is become reservists", said Angel Tilvar.

The defense minister also said that in these cases we are talking about people with great experience, many are placed in command positions and it will be impossible for the military system to absorb the shock of their departure in such a short time.AGERPRES