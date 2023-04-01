DefMin Tilvar - talks with US officials on regional security and need for Black Sea strategy

Minister of National Defence Angel Tilvar stressed the benefits of the strategic partnership between Romania and the US and the importance of taking concrete decisions to continue the support granted to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, during his meetings with US officials in Washington.

According to a press release issued on Saturday by the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), minister Tilvar had a meeting with Cara Abercrombie, coordinator for Defense Policy and Arms Control with the National Security Council on 30 March, and with Gina Ortiz Jones, assistant secretary of the US Air Force, on 31 March.

Topics of common interest were tackled during the National Security Council talks on the importance of the US-Romania strategic partnership, the regional security situation and the need for a Black Sea strategy, as well as Romania's efforts on multidimensional support to Ukraine, MApN said.

Angel Tilvar welcomed the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the signing of the State Partnership Program between the Romanian Army and the Alabama National Guard and reiterated the excellent relations on the defence dimension of the strategic partnership.

The minister also highlighted Romania's "multidimensional efforts" to support Ukraine and our country's commitment to continuing this effort as long as necessary, the release said.

The Romanian official thanked the United States for its "consistent contribution" of forces and capabilities deployed on NATO's eastern flank, including in Romania, as proof of the United States' commitment to strengthening the allied deterrence and defence posture in this area, the source added.

During the meeting with the Deputy Secretary of the US Air Force, the topics discussed included the importance of Black Sea security and the presence of US forces in Romania, the deepening of bilateral cooperation in the field of air force capability development, as well as topics of interest with a view to the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

According to MApN, Minister Tilvar stressed the benefits of the strategic partnership on the defence dimension and the "excellent relationship" between the Romanian Army and the Alabama National Guard within the State Partnership Program.

He thanked for the additional contribution of forces and capabilities deployed by the United States to Romania, in the context of the allied and Washington administration's decisions to strengthen the deterrence and defence posture on the eastern flank, against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. The Romanian official reiterated the Romanian side's determination to support US forces deployed in our country, the press release said.

As regards the deepening of bilateral cooperation for the development of the Romanian Air Force capabilities, the Minister of National Defence noted that Romania's decision to allocate 2.5 percent of GDP for defence spending will allow the continuation of efforts to modernise the Romanian army's capabilities and the air force's specific endowment programmes.

In view of the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Angel Tilvar stressed the importance of the Black Sea security situation on the agenda of talks, the importance of adopting concrete decisions to continue supporting Ukraine and Moldova and, last but not least, the implementation of the decisions adopted at the NATO summit in Madrid, the press release added. AGERPRES