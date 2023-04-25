 
     
DefMin Tilvar to meet North Macedonia President Pendarovski

Ministerul Apărării Naționale
angel tilvar

Defence Minister  Tilvar to meet North Macedonia President Pendarovski.

National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar will meet in Skopje on Tuesday with President of the Republic of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski and his Macedonian counterpart Slavjanka Petrovska, told Agerpres.

According to a press release issued by the National Defence Ministry (MApN), the discussions will focus on the stage of bilateral cooperation in the defence area, in the regional context, but also in NATO and EU format.

The two partners will also exchange ideas on the security situation in the current strategic context, the source added.

