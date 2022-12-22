DefMin Tilvar:Wounds of the Revolution of 1989 will never close;we have duty to defend freedom, democracy

National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar said, in a message conveyed on the Victory Day of the Romanian Revolution, that the wounds generated back then "will never close," and the duty of those today is to defend freedom and democracy, which have been won with sacrifices, told Agerpres.

"Today, we mark the Victory Day of the Romanian Revolution. The riot which started on 16 December 1989, in Timisoara, spread in a short time throughout the country, removing, on 22 December, the communist regime. The 1,166 dead people and just as many families destroyed and torn by pain paid for Freedom. Many more were injured, still carrying, in their bodies and souls, the pain of those days," Tilvar wrote on Thursday, on his Facebook page.

He underscored that those who restored the freedom and dignity of the Romanian people deserve respect.

"We owe our respect and gratitude to all those who restored our freedom and dignity as a people. The wounds of the Revolution of 1989 will never close. We have the duty to defend freedom and democracy. Winning them was made with sacrifices, on behalf of the Romanian people. May God rest the souls of the martyrs of December 1989!," the Defence minister added.