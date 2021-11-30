DefMin Vasile Dincu: Romania also owes its Euro-Atlantic integration to Army

Romania also owes its Euro-Atlantic integration to the Army, which is the most advanced component of modernity in our society, Minister of National Defense Vasile Dincu conveys in the message on Romania's National Day, agerpres reports.

"Through your efforts and those of many who are in reserve and in retirement, the Romanian Army is the most advanced component of modernity in our society. To a large extent, we can say that being members of NATO has helped the Army to move ahead of society," reads Minister Dincu's message, according to the website of the Ministry of National Defense.

He says that Romania also owes its Euro-Atlantic integration to the Army, which has found the rhythm necessary for a profound and relevant transformation, ensuring important assets in the efforts made for accession to NATO and the European Union."That is why on our National Day, we are confidently looking to the future. Romania, as a NATO and EU member state, has an extraordinary potential to show the whole world that it is doing its homework and is ready for courageous decisions, especially in a absolutely volatile security environment," shows Vasile Dincu.The Minister of Defense also shows that his mandate will be one of continuity and consolidation of the important ongoing projects, in parallel with the implementation of a management policy focused on the most formidable resource of our army - the people."The major endowment programs will continue with the same force, because they are meant to substantially increase the defense capacity of our country. Through the measures of reorganization and institutional modernization, through the programs aimed at continuously raising the staff's professional level, through the capacity to support the other institutions of the national defense system, the Romanian Army will continue to be at the forefront of efforts to rebuild national prestige," the minister's message reads.With regard to the pandemic context we are facing, Dincu gives assurances that the military will remain focused on supporting, by all possible means, national efforts to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic."The military medical system, the military aviation, but also all the other action-oriented structures of our army will be on duty together with the population and the central and local authorities that are working to overcome this pandemic," Dincu went on to say.