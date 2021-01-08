Dep PM Kelemen: I want to believe schools can reopen on February 8; we cannot lose an entire generation

Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, national chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), has voiced hope that schools could reopen on February 8, as another semester and "an entire generation" cannot be lost.

"After the winter break, February 8 is the date when I hope and I want to believe that it will be possible to open schools. I have had such discussions with the Prime Minister, with Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, we also talked with President Iohannis and the Education Minister at the government meeting whether the education system is ready, can be ready for February 8. And everyone agrees that if the epidemiological situation allows it, then schools will open, students will return to schools in person. If It is not possible throughout the country, nationwide, then it remains to be seen if it can be dealt with, I am convinced that it can be dealt with both regionally, and in the counties, in the areas where the case rate is not high, students should return to school," Kelemen RFI radio broadcaster.

According to him, there is also the option of only kindergarten, primary school, 8th grade and 12th grade students returning in person in a first stage, to be followed by all the remaining students."But, from my point of view - and I've argued this every time - schools need to reopen on February 8, because we can't lose another semester and a whole generation, because no matter how much effort teachers put in, teachers cannot conduct virtual classes, especially for primary school students, for those who need to learn how to read and write. So we will continue to argue for the reopening of schools on February 8," added Kelemen.