Deposits of non-government resident customers rise by 1.5% in November

Deposits of non-government resident customers have gone up in November 2020, by 1.5% as opposed to the previous month, to the level of 410,279 million RON and by 15% (12.6% in real terms) as opposed to the same month of the previous year, says the Romanian National Bank (BNR) in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

Resident deposits in RON, with a share of 64.4% from the total of non-government clients, have gone up by 1.2% as opposed to October 2020, up to 264,420 million RON, and by 13.6% (11.2% in real terms) as opposed to November 2019.

Deposits in RON for households have gone up by 1.0% as opposed to the previous month, to up to 147,498 million RON, and as opposed to November 2019 there was a recorded growth of 15.3% (12.9% in real terms).

Deposits in RON for other sectors (non-financial institutions and non-monetary financial institutions) have gone up by 1.4% (up to 116,921 million RON), as opposed to the previous month and by 11.4% (9.1% in real terms) for the month of November 2019.

According to BNR, currency term deposits, expressed in RON, representing 35.6% in the total volume of non-government client deposits, have gone up by 2.1% as opposed to October 2020, reaching the levels of 145,859 million RON (expressed in Euro, these have gone up by 2.2%, up to 29,929 million Euro). In comparison with the month of November 2019, the indicator has gone up by 17.8%, expressed in RON and by 15.5%, if expressed in Euro.

Currency term deposits in other sectors, expressed in RON, have gone up to the level 41,323 million RON, registering a growth of 5.7% as opposed to the month of October 2020 (similar evolution when the indicator is expressed in Euro). When comparing with November 2019, this indicator, expressed in RON, has gone up by 20.3% (If expressed in Euro, the growth was of 18.0%)