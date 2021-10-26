Deputies' Chamber: National Swimming Day - to be celebrated in Romania on July 19

The Deputies adopted, on Tuesday, in plenary sitting, the legislative proposal regarding the establishment of July 19 as National Swimming Day.

There have been 219 votes cast "in favour," 29 "against" and 53 abstentions.

The legislative proposal, which was rejected by the Senate, has as object of regulation the establishment of July 19 as the National Swimming Day, Agerpres informs.

The explanatory memorandum argues that the symbolism of July 19 is a very special one for world swimming. Thus, on July 19, 1908, on the occasion of the 4th edition of the Summer Olympics in London, the International Swimming Federation was established.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in the case of this project.