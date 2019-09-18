Deputies' Chamber's Mihalcescu says ALDE deputies' group is disbanded

Five MPs have left the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) group of the Chamber of Deputies, thus it will be disbanded, Chair of the meeting Carmen Mihalcescu announced on Wednesday.

"In my portfolio, I have five resignations of some parliamentary colleagues. I'm talking about Mrs. Gratiela Gaverilescu, Mr. Gheorghe Cucsa, Mr. Ion Cupa, Mr. Mihai Nita and Mr. Alexandru Baisanu. We have to establish, take note that, following these five resignations, the ALDE parliamentary group is disbanded," she stated in the beginning of the plenary meeting of the Deputies' Chambers.ALDE deputies Gratiela Gavrilescu, Ion Cupa, Marian Cucsa, Alexandru Baisanu and Mihai Nita announced on Monday that they will carry out their activity in Parliament as unaffiliated deputies.They mentioned that ALDE Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, "through the undemocratic and anti-liberal way in which he made the latest political decisions," also generated the dissolution of the ALDE parliamentary group of the Deputies' Chamber.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on 11 September that she decided to nominate some ALDE representatives to the vacant portfolios following ALDE's withdrawal from the Gov't in August.The ALDE's senators group was also disbanded.On Friday, the ALDE's Executive Political Bureau announced that Teodor Melescanu, Gratiela Leocadia Gavrilescu, Ion Cupa and Alexandru Stefan Baisanu have lost their party membership.