Deputy Chief of Defence Staff Petrescu: LANDCOM conference in Bucharest, a recognition of HQ MND-SE's importance

The organisation of the Allied Land Command (LANDCOM) Conference in Bucharest represents a recognition of the important role of the Headquarters Multinational Division Southeast (HQ MND-SE), Deputy Chief of Defence Staff Daniel Petrescu stated on Wednesday.

"It was an honor and a privilege for us to endorse the Headquarters Multinational Division Southeast in organising this conference. I believe that it's an important moment - it is for the first time when we have in Bucharest all the NATO commanders, but also all the representatives of NATO structures. I believe that the organisation of this conference is a recognition of the important role of the Headquarters Multinational Division Southeast. In a very short time, we managed to make this command operational. I am pleased with the result of the discussions and I reconfirm the entire devotion of the Romanian Armed Forces in terms of the Alliance and NATO measures on the Eastern Flank," Deputy Chief of Defence Staff Daniel Petrescu stated at the end of the LANCOM conference which was held on Tuesday and Wednesday in Bucharest.In the view of Lieutenant General J.T. Thomson, the Commander of Allied Land Command (LANDCOM), the Conference in Bucharest was a fruitful one and he thanked Romania and the Romanian Armed Forces for hosting this event.He said that the topic of the conference was the training of the land forces for a collective defence, mentioning that this is what NATO does, collective defence, peace. He went on saying that these conferences are organised in order to discuss about adapting for the future. Lieutenant General J.T. Thomson said that NATO celebrates 70 years since the establishment of the most powerful alliance in the world, but admitted that adapting for the future is also necessary, adding that the conference, which gathered representatives of the land forces of the Alliance, tackled precisely this topic.The Headquarters Multinational Division Southeast (HQ MND-SE) is a NATO structure, activated by the North Atlantic Council (NAC), which is under the operational command of the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR). The HQ MND-SE enjoys NATO International Military HQ status pursuant to the Paris Protocol and any Supplementary Agreements between NATO nations and Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE).