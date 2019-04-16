Deputy Eugen Nicolicea, proposal for Justice Minister (biofile)

On April 17, the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rrle, ed.n.)'s Executive Committee has decided the removal from office of Justice Minister Tudorel Toader. The proposal for his replacement at the head of the Justice Ministry is Eugen Nicolicea.

Deputy Eugen Nicolicea was born on June 6, 1956. He graduated the Faculty of Electronics, the Electronic Devices, Circuits, and Apparatus department. He also graduated Faculty of Law, according to www.cdep.ro. He worked as engineer on the Drobeta-Turnu Severin shipyard between 1982 and 1983. Since then until 1990 he was laboratory chief at IIRUC Bucharest. Between 1991 and 1992, he was Interstar SRL director.

He was a FSN (National Salvation Front, ed. n.) member starting 1992. Between 1991 and 1992, he was deputy mayor of the Municipality of Drobeta-Turnu Severin.

In the 1992-1996 legislature, he was elected PDSR (FSN's new name, Party of Social Democracy of Romania, ed. n.) Deputy, working as a member in the Committee for human rights. Reelected Deputy in 1996, he was a member until 2000 of the Committee for culture, arts, mass media. From 2000 to 2004, he was again Deputy, elected on the PDSR Mehedinti rolls, and since June, PSD Deputy. He was chair of the Committee for regulations and member in the Committee for culture, arts and mass media.

In 2004, he gets another Deputy mandate on behalf of Mehedinti, on the rolls of the National Union PSD + PUR. From January 2005 to February 2006, he was quaestor of the Deputies' Chamber. In May 2006 he became a member in the legal, discipline and immunities committee. Between February 2007 and December 2008, he was Deputies' Chamber vice chair.

He was elected Deputy in the 2008-2012 legislature, too, in No 27 electoral constituency of Mehedinti, uninominal college no 4, on the rolls of PSD + PC political alliance. In October 2009, he resigns from PSD and becomes independent parliamentarian.

He was elected Deputy of Buzau, on the lists of USL (Social Liberal Union, ed. n.), in December 2012. In May 2016 he became member of the PSD parliamentary group, having been member of the National Union for Romania's Progress (UNPR, ed. n.) to that date.

On December 11, 2016 he was elected PSD deputy in constituency no 12 Calarasi. He is the chairman of the Committee for regulation and member in the Special Committee of the Deputies' Chamber and of the Senate for the systematisation, unification and assurance of legal stability in justice.

He was minister-delegate for the Relationship with Parliament in Ponta Government 3 and 4 March 5, 2014 to November 17, 2015.

As of September 2018 he has been deputy speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.

AGERPRES