Deputy Oana Florea says Romania is well-regarded at Europol

Deputy Oana Florea, the head of the delegation of the Romanian Parliament to the Joint Parliamentary Scrutiny Group (JPSG) on Europol, said on Monday that Romania is well regarded at Europol, having the second-largest number of employees, specializing mainly in IT and data analysis.

Romania is well-regarded at Europol. We are on the second position by the number of employees. We have approximately 60 staff specializing mainly in IT and data analysis. In this age of information, processing data as fast as possible is highly important. There is a huge amount of data, for example I can tell you that about two million emails or 160 million messages are being sent in one minute. It is very hard to identify the threat to the citizens' security in such a short time. The importance of Europol resides in that the states can send each other information in a timely manner, and here I am referring not only to member states but to other countries too, Florea said.

The Parliament Palace hosts this Monday the fourth meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Scrutiny Group on Europol, attended by parliamentary delegations from all EU member states and the EP.

The chairman of the European Parliament's Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) Claude Moraes emphasized that Europol is one of the most successful agencies in Europe.

In his address to the meeting in Bucharest, he pointed out that Romania has prioritized security, the aspects of security in the Western Balkans, and wherever necessary.

In her turn, Europol Executive Director Catherine de Bolle emphasized the good cooperation with the Romanian Police and the Border Police, stating that the EU's law enforcement agency can rely on the help of the Romanian Police, who has sent highly seasoned experts in the fight against cybercrime, and that they cooperate closely on the fight against drug trafficking, organized crime and terrorism.