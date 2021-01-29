Deputy PM Barna about 2021 layoffs: Each state-owned company has its own restructuring plans

Deputy PM Dan Barna says each state-owned company has its own restructuring plans and that Romania must meet, in 2021, a budget deficit of up to 7.2pct, which could lead to the dismissal of some employees working in the public system.

"Each state-owned company has its own restructuring plans. We will see depending on the decision of each institution that must fall within these budget ceilings of up to 7pct deficit. The stake for us as a country is to maintain a deficit of 7-7.2pct maximum, and the budget will be built from this perspective," Dan Barna told a press conference on Friday.

The Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Raluca Turcan, on Wednesday told the national television broadcaster that she intends to cap the level of bonuses granted to public employees at 30pct of the basic salary.