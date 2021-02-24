Deputy PM Barna: Budget proposal, crystallized, people understand that we can't spend what we don't have

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna told private broadcaster B1 TV on Tuesday evening that the 2021 budget proposal is "crystallized", that investments must be made and that "citizens understand" that money that does not exist cannot be spent, according to AGERPRES.

"The budget proposal is crystallized, it is a proposal that respects these objectives Romania has set out to achieve, a deficit of 7.16 percent. We will obviously not submit any new amendments, precisely because this budget is a necessary budget so that Romania can enter a logic of stabilization and then economic growth starting with the second part of the year, when the vaccination campaign progresses significantly and we are able to gently talk about the Romania before the pandemic," said Dan Barna.

He argued that investments should be made and that people "understand" that without them, there is not enough money in the budget to increase pensions, children allowances and salaries.

"All the citizens of this country understand that we can no longer spend money that we do not have. (...) The vast majority of people understand that if Romania does not make investments, if Romania does not build motorways, if Romania does not build those regional hospitals, if Romania does not support its economic environment, there is no way to have money for the legitimate increase of pensions, salaries, children allowances. (...) Investments are necessary precisely in order to then be able to increase pensions and salaries and allowances in general," said Dan Barna.

He added that the field of transport is a priority and that health funds are allocated more than in previous years.