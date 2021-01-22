Deputy PM Barna: Fast, efficient implementation of National Recovery and Resilience Plan essential

At this moment, ensuring an as fast and efficient as possible implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan is "essential" for the Romanian authorities, Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said at his meeting today with Istvan Jakab, acting head of the European Commission's Representation in Romania.

"We appreciate the involvement of the European Commission in ensuring a coordinated management of the aspects related to the COVID-19 pandemic and we are further counting on this involvement. As far as we are concerned, at this moment it is essential that we ensure an as fast and efficient as possible implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. We want to build a plan that is not only technically accepted by the Commission, but also makes a major contribution to combating the effects of the economic crisis we are going through," Barna said, as cited in a government release.

The European official assured the Deputy Prime Minister of the full openness of the EC Representation to strengthening cooperation with the Executive in Bucharest.

"I assured Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna that there is full openness on the part of the European Commission's Representation to strengthening cooperation with the Romanian government, so that Romanians can benefit from all the advantages deriving from the status of European Union citizens," declared Istvan Jakab.