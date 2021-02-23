Deputy PM Barna meets Japan's ambassador: Japan - largest Asian investor in Romania

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna informs that he had a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Romania, Hiroshi Ueda, in the context of Japan's National Holiday, marked on February 23, the birthday of Emperor Naruhito, according to AGERPRES.

"Today, on Japan's Day, I had a meeting with Mr. Hiroshi Ueda, the Japanese Ambassador to Romania. I took this opportunity to express Romania's gratitude for Japan's decision to introduce our country in the tests for the anti-COVID-19 Avigan drug. As a result of this decision, many Romanians managed to get through the critical stages of the disease and were able to return to a normal life. 2021 marks 100 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries and this partnership will become strategic in all its aspects: political, economic, cultural and scientific," Barna wrote on Facebook.

He stressed the importance of Japanese investments, expressing the hope that they will be kept at least at the same level in the next period.

"Japan is the largest Asian investor in Romania. The Japanese presence can be seen in the activity of tens of Japanese companies or in the evolution of one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects under construction at the moment: the Bridge over the Danube under construction in Braila. I told Ambassador Ueda I hope that Japanese investments will continue at least at the same level in the next period," Barna mentioned.

In June last year, the Japanese Government donated a batch of 12,200 tablets of Avigan (Favipiravir), an experimental drug developed by a Japanese company and used to treat the conditions caused by the novel coronavirus.