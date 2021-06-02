Deputy PM Barna: National Recovery and Resilience Plan designed to leave no one behind

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said on Wednesday that Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) brings "the most substantial component of investment" that Romania has had since 1859, being thought out not to leave anyone behind.

"This is an important moment for Romania today. Two days ago we managed to conclude a very important stage, namely the submission of a programme that brings to Romania, I dare say, the most substantial component of investment since 1859. Focusing on the priorities of daily priorities and on the various lines and counter-lines of one side or the other, it seems that we miss the major importance of this moment, because, by submitting this PNRR, Romania accesses a development resource with a very clear time range - 2026, a resource that will change, and I vouch for what I am saying, will significantly change important components of the Romanian state and the way this state works," said Barna at the Government House.

He said that the principles underpinning PNRR are: equitable distribution of funds, decentralisation and the role of local administrations in being a party to the thinking out of this programme.

"We have seen various accusations from the eternal political opposition. This programme is designed to leave no one behind, to cover all provinces of development," Barna said.