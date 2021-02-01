Deputy PM Barna: No deadlock on budget, cuts everywhere, we tackle to balance them

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, co-chairman of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) alliance said on Monday that there is no deadlock in the Government regarding the adoption of the state budget, noting that there are reductions in budget allocations for ministries everywhere and now the discussions continue to be as balanced as possible, according to AGERPRES.

"The neuralgic points are in the whole budget or in no place. At stake is to manage to build this budget so that we end up on the deficit of 7 pct - 7.2 pct. So, everywhere there are cuts in budget allocations for ministries and at the moment we continue discussions about how we make these cuts as balanced as possible, so that we also have resources for reforms, and resources for financing development, also respecting regulations from previous years, commitments through separate pieces of legislation, ordinances that oblige the Government to allocate amounts for one expenditure or another," Barna said in a press conference.