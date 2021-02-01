 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Deputy PM Barna: No deadlock on budget, cuts everywhere, we tackle to balance them

Twitter
Dan Barna

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, co-chairman of USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) alliance said on Monday that there is no deadlock in the Government regarding the adoption of the state budget, noting that there are reductions in budget allocations for ministries everywhere and now the discussions continue to be as balanced as possible, according to AGERPRES.

"The neuralgic points are in the whole budget or in no place. At stake is to manage to build this budget so that we end up on the deficit of 7 pct - 7.2 pct. So, everywhere there are cuts in budget allocations for ministries and at the moment we continue discussions about how we make these cuts as balanced as possible, so that we also have resources for reforms, and resources for financing development, also respecting regulations from previous years, commitments through separate pieces of legislation, ordinances that oblige the Government to allocate amounts for one expenditure or another," Barna said in a press conference.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.