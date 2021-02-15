Deputy PM Barna on Health motion: Coalition is strong; everyone backs Vlad Voiculescu

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna declared on Monday that he is not nervous about the Health simple motion submitted by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), because the current ruling coalition is strong and everyone "is backing Vlad Voiculescu".

"I very briefly talked about this topic in the coalition. I have no doubt, the coalition is strong, everyone is backing Vlad Voiculescu, just as we are backing the Prime Minister and each minister, precisely because this Government is condemned to perform. I am not in the least nervous about this. Vlad will have a good performance, the motion is a PSD democratic parliamentary exercise, I wish them all a good afternoon," Barna said in Parliament.

The Chamber of Deputies is debating on Monday the simple motion submitted by PSD against the Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu.

The vote on the motion will be cast during Wednesday's plenary session.

PSD filed last Wedbesday in the Lower House plenary meeting, the simple motion titled titled: 'Incompetence and lack of commitment kill! Vlad Voiculescu, a danger to the Romanians' health and life', signed by 109 Social Democrat MPs.

In the motion, the PSD deputies are asking for the resignation of the Health Minister, Vlad Voiculescu, arguing that in time spent since he took over the office they have seen "so much incoherence, lack of professionalism and commitment as has not been seen in the last 30 years"