Deputy PM Barna: Romania cannot function without public health system

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna told Monday evening public broadcaster TVR 1, that Romania will not be able to function without a public system of hospitals, according to AGERPRES.

Asked if the current governing coalition is considering the privatization of hospitals, Barna said that "for now we are not at the big reforms, of privatizations", but "we are at the small reforms, of how you clean in hospitals".

"The fact that we are discussing options to create alternatives for patients does not in any way mean that we are privatizing or selling health care, or other nonsense that we have read in various sources... It is a matter that is somehow related to the direction of genuine resource allocation to patients. It is a work option because the stake is to make the services so that they are accessible to patients. The public system will remain because Romania cannot function without the public system. I have also read this idea that we are making a health care system for the elite and the rest let them fend for themselves, it's not real and nothing is true here. Until now, unfortunately, we are not at the big reforms, of privatization.We are at the small reforms, of how you clean in hospitals and how you no longer tie the patients to the beds," said Dan Barna.

He said that Minister Vlad Voiculescu is currently working on a strategy in health, and, after completion, it will be made public.