Deputy PM Barna says Romania can administer more COVID-19 vaccine, but lacks enough doses

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna has given assurances that Romania has enough vaccination centres ready to immunise more people, but it cannot administer more COVID-19 vaccines until late March early April because it does not receive them from suppliers, a problem that other European countries also face.

"From April, things will probably get more logically balanced. For now, we are really waiting for more doses, but at least the messages we are receiving now do not entitle us to anticipate a short-term improvement - a week or two weeks - in the volume of vaccines from what has been announced," Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said at a news conference on Friday.

Barna also voiced support for the verification of the way in which the vaccination appointments are scheduled, in order to comply with the rules announced by the authorities and to penalise those who try to favour a person who does not fall into the categories to be vaccinated during this period.