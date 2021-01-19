Deputy PM Barna: There are institutions added for sinecure, becoming budgetary suction cups

The Deputy Prime minister Dan Barna, co-chairman of the USR PLUS alliance (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity), declared on Tuesday that there will be restructuring for the institutions that appeared along the way for offering "sinecures", being "budgetary suction cups", because they have no real function, according to AGREPRES.

"We are in a period of identifying and clarifying of the real and formal attributes of several types of institutions, just because a part of them were added along the way: "Let us create another institution so that X can have a sinecure in the various academies of pseudo-scientists and other things that are nothing more than budgetary suction cups. Rather, there, we are hoping to reach a category that we can restructure, because it has no real function," Dan Barna declared for the private radio station Digi FM.

According to him, the subject of the administrative reform is also included in the governing program and represents a real necessity.

"A lot of state companies are in a dire need of restructuring, because their financial numbers are negative, meaning that they live off the rest of society's money. This cannot work. An economic company must be at least 1 RON ahead at the end of the year. Last year it was an electoral year, the previous years there were different governments, with different agendas. For us, the administrative reform is a priority. Regarding a smaller number of town halls - yes, we have a program and an objective tied mainly to voluntary merging. We will see how it will work and I am pretty optimistic, because there are a lot of town halls which are only there by name. The first choice we are looking into is that of voluntary merging, so that we can streamline the functioning of that community," the Deputy Prime minister explained.

Asked about what will happen with the people who will no longer found themselves in the state apparatus in 2021, Dan Barna said that "this is a very subjective matter and specific to each case".