Deputy PM Barna: Voiculescu has done and is doing all he can to supplement ICU beds

The Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, co-chairman of USR (Save Romania Union) PLUS (Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) declared on Tuesday evening for private TV broadcaster Digi24, that the lack of beds in the ICUs is a complicated problem which the health system is facing, but highlighted that the Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, has done and is doing all that is possible to supplement the beds in the Intensive Care Units for COVID-19 patients in a serious condition, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Basically, the number of ICU beds was in a permanent rise, meaning there is a system limit which we keep facing and surpassing from one day to another, because it is important to always have one extra bed. (...) He did all he could do and is continuing to doing this, I don't believe that anyone is questioning the dedication and responsibility Vlad Voiculescu has towards this situation and towards the entire pandemic," Dan Barna declared.

He reiterated the importance of compliance with measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, given that pressure on the health system is stretched to the limit at this point.

"It is a very complicated situation which the health system is currently facing, it is an effort which I and my colleague Vlad Voiculescu and all the people involved in this system make, effort which they are making on a daily basis in order to find solutions. Currently, there are people who no longer having room in the ICUs are placed in the Emergency Rooms and are receiving emergency assistance there, because there is no room in the ICUs. It is a complicated problem, for now we are adapting as best we can to it. (...) Meaning all the time, every day you can find a spot, two, or three, we keep pushing, pulling the system. That is why it is so important to respect the restrictions and to avoid to increase this pressure, because the system is stretched thin at this time. (...) Indeed, we have daily talks and we are seeing what solutions are on the Government's side, acquisitions or decisions which will facilitate finding new beds, new solutions. There is an availability and all assuming responsibility," Dan Barna said.