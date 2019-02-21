Deputy PM Birchall, Chairman of International Trade Committee of EP Lange, about EU-US trade relations

Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall had a meeting on Thursday with Bernd Lange, Chairman of the International Trade Committee of the European Parliament, among the topics discussed featuring the interinstitutional cooperation (Council of the EU-EP), the negotiation and conclusion of the European Union Free Trade Agreements.

"On the agenda of my discussions today with Mr Bernd Lange, Chairman of the European Parliament's International Trade Committee (INTA), there have been subjects of interest such as interinstitutional cooperation (EU Council - European Parliament) on the policy and trade relations of the EU or the negotiation and conclusion of the EU Free Trade Agreements," the deputy prime minister said.

She appreciated the discussion with the European official as a constructive one, focused on the EU-US trade relations.

"It was a very constructive discussion focused on the EU-US trade relations, in which I stressed that the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU aims to advance the negotiations to achieve the objectives of common interest, including from the perspective of strengthening the European Union's global actor role. In this context, we have shown that during our term of office, we are prepared to support the efforts of the European institutions to promote an ambitious and positive trade agenda at EU level, and the interest of European citizens is essential in every aspect of the negotiations on the EU's trade agreements," Ana Birchall wrote on Facebook.