Deputy PM Dan Barna and Minister Raluca Turcan urge population to quit smoking

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna and Labour Minister Raluca Turcan, both MPs representing Sibiu, urge the population to quit smoking, especially in this pandemic year, when lung health is very important, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"(...) On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, I urge you to quit smoking, if you still have this habit. Put your health and the health of those around you first. (...) Health to all!," said Dan Barna, in a message meant for a campaign of the Sibiu Pneumoftiziology Hospital, on the occasion of the World No Tobacco Day, marked annually on May 31st.

Also, Minister Raluca Turcan insisted, in a message sent during the campaign, that it is very important that young people do not start smoking."On the World No Tobacco Day, I want my message to reach teenagers and young people first and foremost. There has already been talk in recent years, worldwide, of the growing number of tobacco users among children in adolescence, especially against the background of the emergence of new types of products of this kind. (...) It is a major health hazard and, therefore, I think it is important that together, public institutions, NGOs, doctors, families, communities to help adolescents and young people understand how important it is to learn about the harmful effects of smoking, not to start smoking and to protect their health," said Raluca Turcan.