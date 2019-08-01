Deputy PM Fifor, US Ambassador Klemm discuss topical issues on bilateral agenda

Deputy Prime Minister Mihai Fifor announced on Thursday that he had a meeting with US Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm, during which they tackled topical issues on the bilateral agenda, with an emphasis on concrete development opportunities of the profile of the Strategic Partnership with the US.

"Today, I had a meeting with Ambassador Hans Klemm, at Romania's Government headquarters. It was an excellent opportunity to tackle topical issues included on the bilateral agenda, with an emphasis on concrete development opportunities of the profile of the Strategic Partnership with the US. In the security area, the intensified cooperation between Romania and the US was highlighted, including in view of strengthening the Eastern Flank of NATO and continuing the commitment to stabilise the Black Sea region," the Deputy PM for strategic partnerships wrote on Facebook.Fifor added that he reiterated, within the meeting, Romanian Government's desire to also strengthen the commercial component of the Strategic Partnership, including in view of developing investment projects of the US companies in the Romanian economy.