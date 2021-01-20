 
     
Deputy PM Kelemen: I am sure vaccination will help us return to normal life

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Kelemen Hunor

Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor, leader of UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania), on Wednesday said, after being vaccinated, that he was convinced only through vaccination can this stage of the pandemic be overcome and all of us will be able to return to a normal life, according to AGERPRES.

"I also came to vaccination when it was my turn, and I am convinced that through vaccination we can overcome this stage of the pandemic and, slowly, we can return to our normal life," Kelemen Hunor said.

He recommends Romanians to register and go for vaccinations, because there is no danger and only then will people be safe.

"I recommend everyone to sign up and go to the vaccination. There is no danger, it is a modern vaccine, it is a new type of vaccine and we will all be safe, we will protect each other if we get vaccinated," he said.

