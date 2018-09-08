Deputy PM Paul Stanescu: What is going on at Tebea, lesson to all; let it unite us, stay positive

Deputy Prime Minister Paul Stanescu said he was "moved" by the unfolding of Celebration in Tebea dedicated to the 146th anniversary of Avram Iancu's death, appreciating that the Romanian national hero's message to all Romanians is one of unity.

"I have been truly moved, as a human being first of all, not necessarily as a political person, because I believe that what is going on in Ardeal [Transylvania, e.n.] on this national holiday should serve as a lesson to all of us. It should unite us, to stay positive, to stand as united as possible, to think together for Romania and the Romanians. This is what Avram Iancu actually taught us and what Avram Iancu told us," Deputy prime Minister Paul Stanescu stated at the end of the manifestations.Almost 4,000 people took part on Sunday in Tebea locality, Hunedoara County, in the National Celebrations dedicated to the commemoration of Avram Iancu, the Hero of the Romanian nation.Present at the event were Deputy Prime Minister Paul Stanescu, National Defence Minister Mihai Fifor, Education Minister Valentin Pop and Minister for Romanians Abroad Natalia Intotero, MPs, political party leaders and representatives of the public local administration.Avram Iancu is considered the greatest national hero of Romanians in Transylvania, with exceptional merits in the affirmation of the national identity and rights on their ancestral homeland, who played an important role in the 1848-1849 Revolution.Avram Iancu was born in 1824 in a well-off family of Moti peasants and was a lawyer. He died on 10 September 1872 at Baia de Cris, Hunedoara County and was buried in the cemetery in Tebea.