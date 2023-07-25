Deputy PM Predoiu meets US ambassador Kavalec, discusses Strategic Partnership, fighting human trafficking, visa programme

Deputy PM Catalin Predoiu, Minister of Interior, had a meeting with Kathleen Ann Kavalec, the US ambassador to Romania, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior, on Tuesday, on which occasion the two high officials discussed about strengthening the Strategic Partnership between the two states, increasing the exchange of information regarding the prevention and combat of the organized crime, as well as about Romania's inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program, told Agerpres.

According to a press release from the MAI, combating human trafficking continues to be a priority field, with the Romanian authorities also considering the recommendations made within the US Report on Human Trafficking.

Another item on the agenda of the meeting between the two high representatives was Romania's inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program, in relation to which Catalin Predoiu presented the progress made so far in this file and the fact that the Romanian authorities are determined to continue to make efforts to have our country included in this programme, reads the same source.

According to the MAI, Kathleen Ann Kavalec reiterated her support for Romania to reach this goal.

Moreover, Minister Predoiu presented MAI's objectives for the next period and mentioned the steps made for increasing the performance of the operating structures in charge with reaching these objectives, according to the same source.