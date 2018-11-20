Deputy PM Stanescu: 'I will not hold on to any chair; I will make my own assessment and decide'

Deputy PM and Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration Paul Stanescu on Wednesday stated that he will not hang on "to any chair," adding that he will make his "own assessment" and then make a decision.

"If they would have reproached me anything, at the meeting on Monday of the National Executive Committee (CExN), related to my activity at the ministry, and then they would have asked for my resignation, I would have done it, for I am a man of honour and I will not hold on to any chair! More than that, before the meeting, I met Mr Chairman Dragnea, and he told me that he never doubted my ability as a minister and never asked me to take a step back! However, later on I was humiliated without any reason and any argument, which makes me want not to enter in this political game! I will make my own assessment and then make a decision!" said Paul Stanescu in a statement sent to AGERPRES.

PM Viorica Dancila on Wednesday announced, at the end of the meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PSD, that Lia Olguta Vasilescu is the PSD proposal for the portfolio of Regional Development and Public Administration, and Mircea Draghici the proposal for the Minister of Transport.

Stanescu and Sova were not present at the National Executive Committee sitting, although they were invited. "The National Executive Committee took this decision without the honor of having them too the room," said Dragnea. AGERPRES .