Deputy PM Turcan: Contract for purchase of 250,000 online learning tablets could be signed by end-August

Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan announced on Friday that the contract for the purchase of 250,000 tablets intended for students from disadvantaged backgrounds will be signed by the end of August, provided that there are no challenges to the tender run by the Ministry of National Education through the National Office for Centralised Procurement.

"The contract could be signed by the end of August so that the tablets be delivered by September 10. These are the specification terms," the Deputy Prime Minister told a press conference in Iasi.

"If there are no challenges to the contract award, the 250,000 tablets will reach the schools by September 10, obviously with priority in vulnerable areas, with children from disadvantaged families. I hope that no challenges will be filed and that the procurement of the tablets, which are so badly needed in the current context, will be spared this permanent hustle over public procurements that has negatively marked many investment projects," said Turcan.

She also announced that, together with Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos, she has identified a source of financing for the purchase, by the local authorities, of another 200,000 tablets the cost of which will be covered by this Ministry, so that the equipment be ready for use at the beginning of the school year.

The Deputy Prime Minister also mentioned the purchase of 70,000 laptops for high schools and the more than 1,500 digital teaching centers developed in partnership with the Japanese government.