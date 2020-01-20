Deputy PM Turcan: Counting on WB support for infrastructure, health care, education programs

Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan and WB experts discussed on Monday the Romania Secondary Education Project (ROSE) aimed at reducing school dropout and increasing the baccalaureate exam passing rate.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Education Minister Monica Anisie, and Labor Minister Violeta Alexandru met with Fadia Saadah - WB Human Development Director for Europe and Central Asia Region, and Tatiana Proskuryakova - WB country manager for Romania and Hungary.

"We are counting on the World Bank's support for efficient and transparent programs that target the areas Romania cannot grow without: infrastructure, health care, education. We discussed with the World Bank experts one of the most important ongoing joint projects, the ROSE secondary education project. Its goals are reducing school dropout and increasing the baccalaureate passing rate. At 200 million euro, it is the largest financing contract carried out by the World Bank in the sector of education. There will always be economic pressure, but there are some important aspects that need to be solved urgently. Education is one of the priority areas where we have a lot to do for the welfare, safety and training of our children, which is why the National Liberal Party's initiatives such as 'School after school' and 'School lunch' implemented in the most vulnerable areas can make a difference," Raluca Turcan wrote on Facebook.