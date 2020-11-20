Deputy PM Turcan denies information about eventual cut in wages of public employees in 2021

Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan claims she has no knowledge about an eventual cut of public employees wages in 2021 and that such an information seems taken out "of the PSD's [Social Democratic Party] propaganda manual", according to AGERPRES.

"I have no knowledge about starting a process in which we cut the wages of public employees, but this news seems familiar, as being from the PSD's propaganda manual, who, unfortunately, after they've robbed an entire country for three years, with three governments, now are trying to come and collect votes. How? By blocking governmental actions, giving all sorts of controversial messages even in matters of public health and by disinformation. It's the old communist propaganda, of manipulation by disinformation, nothing new," said Turcan on Thursday at private broadcaster Realitatea Plus.

The head economist of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Valentin Lazea, stated on Thursday that the budget deficit could be kept under control if the government would decide for "the four-day workweek for public employees, with a reduction by a fifth of the salary. At least like that there would be a quasi-balance between public wages and wages in the private sector."