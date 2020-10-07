Deputy PM Turcan: Financing from European funds has no political color

Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan said on Tuesday evening that financing from European funds "has no political color", and in the case of local administrations led by Liberals having obtained larger amounts, this is due to their more efficient activity, according to Agerpres.

"I can tell you one very clear thing: financing from European funds neither had nor has political color. The proof is the 1.2 billion euros we have made available so far to health units and public local authorities that have under their command hospitals or other healthcare units, to buy medical equipment, medical devices, protective equipment. No political color. It is true, there are huge discrepancies between the amounts attracted and, yes, there are sums attracted to localities with Liberal administration, because they are more efficient. Not because someone would have handed out the money in a targeted way," Turcan told private broadcaster B1 TV, in the context in which she was told that, in the electoral campaign, some local elected officials accused the Orban government of directing money to Liberal administrations.Raluca Turcan emphasized that the rules for accessing European funds are the same for everyone, the management of the situation in schools and healthcare units not being conducted in a political direction."The site is the same, the conditions are the same, the rules are the same for everyone, all you need is determination and collaboration between the authorities and the medical units. The same is the case for schools, there is not the slightest political preference in giving this money, we are not playing with these things. Public health has no political color. And we, as a government, have not taken this debate on the management of the health crisis in a political direction for a second, just out of amateurism, to win a few votes in the elections," declared the Deputy Prime Minister.