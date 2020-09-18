Deputy PM Turcan: First section of the Sibiu - Pitesti motorway becomes representative

Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan says the first section of the Sibiu - Pitesti motorway, from the city of Sibiu municipality to Boita, is a representative one for the infrastructure construction sites that the government has unblocked.

"The Sibiu-Boita section of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway has kept up a construction pace that makes me believe that we can make good on the promises of the first paved sections in 2021, launched at my previous visit. The advance level of investment (6-8%) is added confirmation. Together with Minister of Transport Lucian Bode and together with Chair of the Sibiu County Council Daniela Cimpean, and Prefect Mircea Cretu, we received assurances today, on a special day to the Romanian infrastructure, regarding the builder's ability to be on schedule and even ahead of it with the works. Sibiu-Boita is the first section of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway and it is becoming representative of the infrastructure sites that the government has unblocked after years of their projects being forgotten in drawers or paraded on television," Turcan wrote on her Facebook page on Friday.Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan and the Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode, inspected, on Friday, the latest developments in the works on the Sibiu - Boita motorway section.